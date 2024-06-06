Attendees
With 150+ Speakers and 6 central themes, Tech in Gov is the most comprehensive cross-sector event for government, IT, and executive level professionals in Australia. Each year, they descend on Canberra to meet to see the latest tech and do business.
Over two days, Tech in Gov unites buyers such as ICT Managers, Chief Information, Data, Technology and Security Officers from Federal, State and Local Government, government business enterprises and national critical infrastructure and connects them with over 100 leading industry solution providers who showcase the most essential technologies, products, and service for digital innovation.
The Tech in Gov exhibition is the best opportunity to directly evaluate products side by side, meet and connect with new suppliers, and start dialogues with thousands of peers across a wide range of public & private sector organisations.
The Tech in Gov conference is renowned for a world class program delivering new insights into all the major trends and developments within the world of Cyber Security, Digital Transformation, Identity, Artificial Intelligence, National Security and much more.
This is Australia's platform for senior public and private sector IT experts to learn, network and source ICT solutions for the ongoing digital transformation within Australian business and government.
By App. By Facilitated Meetings. By RoundTables. By Hangin’ Out.
So you can: Exchange ideas, Build brand, Form friendships and partnerships, Grow your professional network, Explore the future, Uncover new opportunities.
Tech in Gov is where our $122 billion tech industry gathers as a community to discover, explore and experience the trends shaping the future.
Invest in yourself, your team and/or business by exploring products, services and strategies from speakers and exhibitors.
Tech in Gov brings together a high-level, public sector focused audience, with ICT leaders in ICT and emerging digital technologies.
This is the ideal platform for the Federal, State, and Local Government Departments as well as agencies to get the latest insights to achieve their goals.
Anyone who works in the cyber, ICT, and digi-tech sector who is considering buying new technology, products and services to boost their efficiency and growth - this event is for you.
There is no better place to connect with the industry and do business.
Meet and connect with those revolutionising the face of cyber security, digital identity and technology across the world. Start dialogues, exchange ideas, and make connections with key decision makers, leading industry players, and disruptors live on our event platform.
Establish connections with executives, digital and cyber security officers, investors and government agencies from all over Australia. Meet them virtually and extend your network.
Featuring more than 100 hours of curated content from over 80 innovators and disruptors in the global security, identity and government space: government, top security leaders and risk management pioneers, managing cyber risk, applying digital identity strategies and successful implementations worldwide.
