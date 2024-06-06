  •  
2,000+

Attendees

150+

Speakers

100+

Exhibitors

6

Conference Themes

2

Days

1

Big Event

 

What is Tech in Gov?
 

With 150+ Speakers and 6 central themes, Tech in Gov is the most comprehensive cross-sector event for government, IT, and executive level professionals in Australia. Each year, they descend on Canberra to meet to see the latest tech and do business.


Over two days, Tech in Gov unites buyers such as ICT Managers, Chief Information, Data, Technology and Security Officers from Federal, State and Local Government, government business enterprises and national critical infrastructure and connects them with over 100 leading industry solution providers who showcase the most essential technologies, products, and service for digital innovation.


The Tech in Gov exhibition is the best opportunity to directly evaluate products side by side, meet and connect with new suppliers, and start dialogues with thousands of peers across a wide range of public & private sector organisations.


The Tech in Gov conference is renowned for a world class program delivering new insights into all the major trends and developments within the world of Cyber Security, Digital Transformation, Identity, Artificial Intelligence, National Security and much more.


This is Australia's platform for senior public and private sector IT experts to learn, network and source ICT solutions for the ongoing digital transformation within Australian business and government.

 

SPEAKERS

 

 

  • Chris Crozier at Tech in Gov 2024
    Chris Crozier
    CIO
    Department of Defence
    Nicole Ozimek at Tech in Gov 2024
    Nicole Ozimek
    CISO
    Department Foreign Affairs and Trade
  • Chris Fechner at Tech in Gov 2024
    Chris Fechner
    Chief Executive Officer
    Australian Digital Transformation Agency
    Hamish Hansford at Tech in Gov 2024
    Hamish Hansford
    Deputy Secretary Cyber and Infrastructure Security
    Department of Home Affairs
  • Fay Flevaras at Tech in Gov 2024
    Fay Flevaras
    First Assistant Secretary, Digital Transformation & Delivery
    Australian Government Department of Health
    Toby Walsh at Tech in Gov 2024
    Toby Walsh
    Chief Scientist, UNSW AI Institute
    UNSW Sydney
  • Michele Graham at Tech in Gov 2024
    Michele Graham
    General Manager Technology and Digital Division , Quantum Branch
    Department of Industry, Science and Resources
    Alan Marjan at Tech in Gov 2024
    Alan Marjan
    First Assistant Director-General Cyber Security Resilience
    Australian Signals Directorate
  • Lorraine Finlay at Tech in Gov 2024
    Lorraine Finlay
    Human Rights Commissioner
    Australian Human Rights Commission
    Chris Goldsmid at Tech in Gov 2024
    Chris Goldsmid
    Commander Cybercrime Operations
    Australian Federal Police
  • Rachel Maiden at Tech in Gov 2024
    Rachel Maiden
    Director, Digital NSW
    NSW Department of Customer Service
    Kylie De Courteney at Tech in Gov 2024
    Kylie De Courteney
    Managing Director
    NSW Telco Authority
  • Sally Major at Tech in Gov 2024
    Sally Major
    Senior Privacy Manager, Information Management Services, Department of Corporate and Digital Development
    Northern Territory Government, Australia
    Peter O'Halloran at Tech in Gov 2024
    Peter O'Halloran
    Chief Digital Officer
    Australian Digital Health Agency
  • Wendie Boyd at Tech in Gov 2024
    Wendie Boyd
    ICT Services
    Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry

 

6 CONFERENCE THEMES

Tech in Gov conferences
Cyber Security
 
Tech in Gov conferences
Critical Infrastructure, Networks & Cloud
 
Tech in Gov conferences
Government Data & Analytics
 
Tech in Gov conferences
Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Emerging Technology
Tech in Gov conferences
Digital Transformation
 
Tech in Gov conferences
Service Delivery UX/CX
 

 

SPONSORS

 

NETWORKING IS OUR SWEET SPOT

By App. By Facilitated Meetings. By RoundTables. By Hangin’ Out.


So you can: Exchange ideas, Build brand, Form friendships and partnerships, Grow your professional network, Explore the future, Uncover new opportunities.
 

Tech in Gov why attend image 1

WHY ATTEND?

Tech in Gov is where our $122 billion tech industry gathers as a community to discover, explore and experience the trends shaping the future.


Invest in yourself, your team and/or business by exploring products, services and strategies from speakers and exhibitors.

 

Tech in Gov why attend image 2

WHO ATTENDS?

Tech in Gov brings together a high-level, public sector focused audience, with ICT leaders in ICT and emerging digital technologies.


This is the ideal platform for the Federal, State, and Local Government Departments as well as agencies to get the latest insights to achieve their goals.

 

Tech in Gov why attend image 3

GET INVOLVED

Anyone who works in the cyber, ICT, and digi-tech sector who is considering buying new technology, products and services to boost their efficiency and growth - this event is for you.


There is no better place to connect with the industry and do business.

 

Do business at Tech in Gov

Do business

Meet and connect with those revolutionising the face of cyber security, digital identity and technology across the world. Start dialogues, exchange ideas, and make connections with key decision makers, leading industry players, and disruptors live on our event platform.

Find leads at Tech in Gov

Lead generation

Establish connections with executives, digital and cyber security officers, investors and government agencies from all over Australia. Meet them virtually and extend your network.

Learn at Tech in Gov

Learning

Featuring more than 100 hours of curated content from over 80 innovators and disruptors in the global security, identity and government space: government, top security leaders and risk management pioneers, managing cyber risk, applying digital identity strategies and successful implementations worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
 

Contact us

Sponsorship Enquiries
Bryan.Davis@terrapinn.com

 

Start-Up Enquiries
Aryan.Panjiar@terrapinn.com

 

Speaking Enquiries
Sanam.Rodrigues@terrapinn.com

 

Marketing Enquiries

Emma.Sefton@terrapinn.com

 

General Enquiries
Meg.Obrien@terrapinn.com

 

 

