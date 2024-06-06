What is Tech in Gov?



With 150+ Speakers and 6 central themes, Tech in Gov is the most comprehensive cross-sector event for government, IT, and executive level professionals in Australia. Each year, they descend on Canberra to meet to see the latest tech and do business.



Over two days, Tech in Gov unites buyers such as ICT Managers, Chief Information, Data, Technology and Security Officers from Federal, State and Local Government, government business enterprises and national critical infrastructure and connects them with over 100 leading industry solution providers who showcase the most essential technologies, products, and service for digital innovation.



The Tech in Gov exhibition is the best opportunity to directly evaluate products side by side, meet and connect with new suppliers, and start dialogues with thousands of peers across a wide range of public & private sector organisations.



The Tech in Gov conference is renowned for a world class program delivering new insights into all the major trends and developments within the world of Cyber Security, Digital Transformation, Identity, Artificial Intelligence, National Security and much more.



This is Australia's platform for senior public and private sector IT experts to learn, network and source ICT solutions for the ongoing digital transformation within Australian business and government.